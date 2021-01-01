Computer Table Writing Desk With Lock Drawers Keyboard-Tray Storage Shelf Laptop Office Desk Study For Home Workstation

A clean and tidy computer desk can make your creation more efficient and make your work more focused!The overall size of this computer study desk is 39.5x29.6x19.7inch, using high-quality density board, the tabletop is flat and easy to clean. Large-capacity storage space can meet your needs for sorting and storing items. The entire table is designed with 3 drawers, one of which can be locked, has a keyboard push-pull drawer, and an open storage compartment for easy access to books and other items at any time.The entire desk is made of high-quality MDF materials, with sufficient compressive performance, and the desk is easy to clean. It is an indispensable furniture for home work and study for you and your family! Color (Top/Frame): Black/White