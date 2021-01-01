From lustige programmierer fachinformatiker

Computer scientists programmer specialist informaticians T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Data Whisper is a super specialist informatics motif. Perfect gift idea for computer scientists, application developers and hackers. The programmer sayings are a fun specialist information science gift for system integration and computer science. The specialist informatics outfit is ideal for computer scientists and application developers. The programmer sayings are fun and are suitable for specialist informatic equipment. Fun design with: data whisperer. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com