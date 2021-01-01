Computer Office Small Desk 47", Study Writing Table, Modern Simple Style PC Desk With Splice Board, Black And Espresso
Description
Features:Modern Simple Style computer desk has an industrial charm appearance, will be a beautiful décor for your home.Spacious & Sturdy: This desk provides ample space for writing, studying, gaming and other home office activities.Please refer to the Installation video. We made the installation video on page to help you install more quickly.Materials：Melamine-faced board, SteelInstallation Guide：Except for the manual, you can also refer to the installation video on the pageDesk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Brown/Black): Brown/BlackTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): White/Black): Black/WhiteTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color (Color (Top/Frame): Brown/Black, White/Black): blackBase Material: IronBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: YesOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 250Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesBase Type: TrestleWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsLicensed Product: YesSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chem