Computer Glass Desk
Description
Features:Sturdy metal square tube baseFull extension key board trayHigh quality Silver / Clear Glass finishBlack tempered glass top with wood accentsDesk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularStyle: Modern & Contemporary;IndustrialTop Color: BlackTop Material: GlassTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: GlassBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Gaming Desk: NoWeight Capacity: 75Country of Origin: ChinaWood / Metal Legs: Wood Top: OtherStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 39Overall Depth - Front to Back: 24Desk Return: NoDesk Return Height - Top to Bottom: Desk Return Width - Side to Side: Desk Return Depth - Front to Back: Left Side Length: Right Side Length: Maximum Height: Minimum Height: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Clearance from Floor to Underside of Desk: 54.5Knee Space Width - Side to Side: 35Knee Space Depth - Front to Back: 21.5Hutch: NoHutch Height - Top to Bottom: Hutch Width - Side to Side: Hutch Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 55Keyboard Tray: YesKeyboard Tray Height: 3.85Keyboard Tray Width: 35Keyboard Tray Depth: 20Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: 2Estimated Time to Assemble: 40Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Yes# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Estimated Time to Assemble [Data Science]: Installation Required: Warranty:1 Year warrantyProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Warranty Length of at least 5 years?: