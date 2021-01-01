From ebern designs
Computer Desk Writing Study Table With Shelf For Home Office, White
Advertisement
Upgrade your home or office to enjoy greater productivity with this computer desk. You can place computers, potted plants, books, stationery and other daily office supplies at will, making the office more comfortable. Under the desk has sturdy shelve so you can store your writing utensils, books, and others go to work and study materials. This classic desk will make a great addition to your home's study, work area, or even a bedroom.The modern design will coordinate easily with a wide range of color palettes and interior design aesthetics. Color: Brown