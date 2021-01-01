From orren ellis
Computer Desk Writing Desk Desk Desk Desk Desk Desk Bedroom Desk 120X60x75cm White Desktop + White Frame
L-Shaped Computer Desk With Storage Shelves Study Table For Home Office Feature:Material: 15 mm E1 particleboard, 25x25 tube 08 thicknessPacking size: 130x56x19CMProduct size: 120x90x78CM Package weight: 26kgColour:BlackDescription:Make your Work Easier: L shaped desk offers tons of space while saving on the floor space and makes your work easier. A lot of creativity goes into setting up a work space that is functional, stylish, and comfortableGeometric Design for Comfort: 19.7 inch Desktop provides enough room for writing or working, meanwhile 13.7inch desktop makes room for you to move or turn around. Plus, a geometric design allows it to work well in any contemporary setting.Stable work: high-quality MDF and metal frame, reliable wood and metal legs, adjustable wheels skating to ensure your computer table is stableMulti-purpose: This versatile table can be used as a computer desk, desk, side table, lockers, cabinets, dining cars, etc. You can put it in the bedroom, living room, study, office, kitchen and other places.Simple assembly: No one wants to spend the entire Sunday afternoon assembling the desk. Assembly can be done quickly with easy-to-follow instructions and the included assembly tools.Package include:1x table, 1x installation manual Color (Top/Frame): White/Silver