Computer Desk With Storage 2 Drawers Black
Writing Desk Study Computer Desk Large Workstation Storage Space Saver 2 Drawers for Home OfficeFeature:Quantity: 1 pieceMaterial: 1.5cm thick Particle board and 2.0x2.0cm 0.8mm thickness steel pipe Product size: 120x77x47CM / 47x30.3x18.5 inchesShipping weight: 17.6kg / 38.7 lbs Packing size: 122x52x12CM/ 48x20.5x4.7 inchesMaximum load: 50kg /110lbsColor: blackDescription:Whether gaming, studying or surfing the net, this contemporary 2 drawer style that adds a touchs of sleek sophistication to any home office, dorm room or bedroom.High Quality Smooth Drawer Slide - The drawer operates smoothly with the mute track, easy and convenient to use.The leg pads can be slightly adjusted to ensure the table is at the right height, ensuring the desk stable on uneven ground and preventing floor from scratches.2 Big Drawers Design - The big storage drawers (18.4" x 11.6" x 4.48") providing plenty of storage space to book, pens ,jewelry, cosmetics and office supplies organized and even big enough to keep your macbooks (11-15")perfectly when not in using.Consisting of high quality particleboard and metal legs, it is sturdy, Easy to maintain and clean, and has a long service life.We provide product installation instructions, high-quality hardware accessories and simple installation tools.For smoother installation, you can confirm that all accessories are complete before the formal installation.Package include:1x desk1x Screw pack 1x installation manual