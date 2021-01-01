Computer Desk With Keyboard Tray, 55-Inch Study Writing Desk Gaming Desk With Storage Shelves For Home Office Bedrooms Modern Pull Out Keyboard Tray D

Features:【COMPUTER DESK with SHELVES】55 inch desk with two multifunctional reversible open shelves to keep your books, binders, office supplies, small devices, family photos, craft, documents, plants and paperwork within an easy reach. Work desk with single layer storage shelf is used to house CPU. Two types of adjustable shelves can be fixed on the left or right side according to your needs.【WIDE DESK SPACIOUS WORKSTATION & STURDY CONSTRUCTION】 55" Length and 23.6" Width desktop ensures you enjoy ultra large working & writing space, which provides ample space for writing, studying, gaming and other home office activities, which is waterproof, easy to clean and scratch-resistant, strong enough to support heavy weights up to 500lbs. Office desk with sturdy steel construction for years of worry-free use.【DUAL MONITOR COMPUTER DESK with MONITOR SHELF】 Large office desk with top shelf raises your monitor to a ergonomic viewing height, reduce neck and eye strain. Wood desk with 2 removable monitor stands is an great idea for two monitors, printer space, laptop, notebook, TV or even as a desk shelf.【EASY to ASSEMBLE & DIMENSION】 Each of desk come with clear assembly instructions and assembling video to ensure that our customers can easily install this desk. Dimension: 55”(L) x 23.6”(W) x 32.7”(H)/ 140 x 60 x 83cm, the height includes distance from monitor stand to the ground.【EASY to PUT TOGETHER & WORRY-FREE CUSTOMER SERVICE】 Follow the clear installation steps and video, you will effortlessly and easily install. I am a US SELLER and CUSTOMER FIRST is our service tenet. Not satisfied, Get a FULL REFUND. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.Desk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color (Top): Brown): BrownTop Color (Color (Top): White): WhiteTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: blackBase Material: IronBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: YesOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 250Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseDurability: Scratch ResistantMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesBase Type: TrestleWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsLicensed Product: YesSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: N