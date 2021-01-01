Black Computer Desk With Drawers, Wood Frame Home Desk
Description
Zhè kuan dài 3 choutì de Symple Stuff diànnao zhuo ke jiang nín jiazhong de rènhé fángjian biàn chéng gongzuò qu. Zhè kuan diànnao zhuo pèi you la chu shì choutì hé jiànpán tuopán. Kuanchang de zhuomiàn wèi diànnao huò bijìben diànnao tígongle zúgòu de kongjian. Ta shì xiàndài jiaju zhuangshì fenggé de jué jia buchong. Jiangù nàiyòng, shì jiatíng hé bàngongshì jiajù de lixiang buchong. Tèsè choutì wèi xiaoxíng gongyòng shìyè hé bàngong yòngpin tígongle chongzú de kongjian. Zhè zhang diànnao zhuo ye keyi fàng zài háizi de fángjian li zuòwéi xuéxí zhuo. Zhè kuan duo gongnéng zhuo ke wéi nín tígong fúhé rénti gongxué de jiazhong gongzuò kongjian. Ta yìyú baoyang hé wéihù. Zhè zhang zhuo zi keyi yòng ganjìng de shibù cashì, yi fángzhi huichén hé wugòu. Bì bèi, meiguan, jianjié de gongzuòzhàn, shìhé nín. Chongzú de cúnchú kongjian ke róngnà nín yongyou de yiqiè. Jiànpán tuopán you huá gui. Shiyòng shí ladòng, tíngzhi shí tui rù. Yìyú zuzhuang, yìyú wéihù. Zhi xuyào róuruan ganjìng de mabù. 1. Quánxin xiàngmù 2. Women zài yijia dà gongchang shengchan gai chanpin, sunhuài lu hé cì pin lu di. 3. Tóng zhìliàng xiang bi, jiàgé jùyou jìngzheng lì.??366 / 5000????This Symple Stuff computer desk with 3 drawers can turn any room in your home into a work area. This computer desk is equipped with a pull-out drawer and keyboard tray. The spacious desktop provides enough space for a computer or laptop. It is an excellent complement to modern home decoration style. Rugged and durable, it is an ideal complement to home and office furniture. The characteristic drawers provide ample space for small utilities and office supplies. This computer desk can also be placed in the child's room as a study desk. This multifunctional table can provide you with an ergonomic home work space. It is easy to maintain and maintain. This table can be wiped with a clean damp cloth to prevent dust and dirt.