47'' Computer Desk Study Table in , Black

Computer Desk with Hutch Storage Shelves Double Workstation Desk for Home Office.The two-person computer desk has an open shelf for storing books or documents or displaying decorative items. Convenient two-tier open shelves are stored on both sides. Designed as the main rack. A 30-inch high computer desk can provide a spacious room below without any obstacles, and can provide you with ample leg room.This elegant retro-style desk combines cemented carbide and dark wood to create a unique and refined charm. The modern minimalist desk is perfect for all family styles.