GEZEN 47" Computer Desk Simple Student Desk PC Laptop Desk Dining Table Writing Study Workstation Corner Desk for Home Office School Apartment,Boak

Features: Sturdy Design Office Desk - This modern computer desk is constructed of premium metal frame and P2 class particular board with high glossy finish desktop, fully painted square metal tube and waterproof desktop ensure long service life of this desk; sturdy enough for your daily use. Spacious Desktop for Working - Large desktop able to hold your computer, printer, TV, more than one monitor, speaker, file rack, etc.; spacious underneath space can fit computers, drawers, file cabinets, create your own work/craft/game station with this desk. Space Saving Desk - This computer desk is small and space-saving. Simple yet stylish. It built-in stable structure underneath the desk, you can also find enough room to relax your leg on the metal bar. Multipurpose Desk - It’s the omnipotent simple desk. With modern sleek design, the computer table can suit any home, apartment, office, hotel, dorm, school and workspace. Spacious desktop allows it to serve as a writing desk, office desk, gaming table, crafting table, dining table, bar table, etc., more functions waiting for you to explore. Easy To Assembly - Following the clear installation manual to finish the assembly. All accessory and detailed instructions are included. It will be the perfectly compatible with your home or office decoration. Specification: Material: P2 desktop, Metal frame Product size: 47.24 x 23.62 x 29.52 inches Product Weight: 33.94lbs Package Size: 51.58 x 26.19 x 2.96 inches Package Weight: 35.94lbs Loading Capacity: up to 450lbs Packing List: 1 x Computer Desk 1 x Instruction All Accessories