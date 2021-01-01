Computer Desk 47.2 X 23.6 X 29.5 In Home Computer Desk With Bookshelf Office Desk Workstation PC Laptop Study Table Simple And Modern Computer Table

This simple computer desk with bookshelf design enables you to store your books or any other home office suppliestebiz. The bookshelf of this desk was specially mounted with bookends to avoid stuff falling for better stablizing. Made from thickened metal and environmental E1 standard particle wood, this office desk is waterproof, heat & scratch resistant and is extremely strong and pleasant enough for Your daily work and life. There is an adjustable foot cap under each leg for better stabilizing the desk even on rough floor and to protect your floor from being scratched. It's also very stable, so you can freely write on this writing table without any wobble concern.