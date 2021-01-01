Skyland Computer Desk 39.4 Inch with 2 Removable Storage Shelves, Home Office Small Writing Desk, Black

Skyland Computer Desk 39.4 Inch with 2 Removable Storage Shelves, Home Office Small Writing Desk Premium Quality: Natural and healthy desk for you and your family. The desk is made of modern steel frame for stability; the desktop is made of high-density board, scratch-resistant and waterproof and easy to clean. Removable Shelves: The computer desk has 2 levels of storage shelves. You can make full use of the space in your office to store documents and books, which is convenient for you, or you can use it to store your favorite small items.Removable desk storage shelf with a divider in the middle. If you need space for the mainframe, you can remove the partition, which makes it easier to use. Sturdy and Stable: The writing small desk is made of high quality MDF with a surface made of environmentally friendly materials. It is waterproof, wear-resistant and easy to clean. The sturdy stainless steel frame provides good stability for the use of the writing desk and can provide you with a longer service life. Fitting Size: The size of the computer desk is 39.4 inches (L) x 18.9 inches (W) x 29.5 inches (H). The right size for the study not only provides you with enough space to use, but also saves space. Multifunctional Desk: This uniquely designed desk can be used as a computer desk, writing desk, office, bedroom, study, living room and other places in your study to meet your various needs. Spacious storage space: The computer desk has 2 storage shelves. Each storage shelf has enough space for the required items. Multifunctional: It can be used as a computer desk, office desk, study table, game table etc. Easy to Assemble: This desk can be assembled at any time. Installation tools are included in the product. Just follow the installation instructions and take some time to tighten the screws to complete the installation. Specifications: Material: Premium MDF Board + Steel Frame Size: 39.4 x 18.9 x 29.5 inch (L x W x H) Package weight: 31.4 lbs