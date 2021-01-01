Ebern Designs, Computer Desk 35 Inch, Home Office Writing Study Desk, Natural Wood Desk, Gray And White, Modern Simple Style Laptop Table

Ebern Designs presents a new addition to your home. The bay desk is a simple, minimalist, multifunctional desk that works perfectly indoor or outdoor as a computer desk, tailgate, dining or coffee table while also being beautiful enough for cocktail parties and heavy duty enough for student houses. The blue and white or gray and white color code exposes the elegance this desk will bring to your home. This desk can either be used as a study desk or computer table. It is compact for storage, great for home, office, conference rooms, exhibition, events, gaming, group activities Color (Frame): Blue