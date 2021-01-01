From pet n pet

PET N PET Compostable Poop Bags, 120 count

Description

Clean up after your furry friend and help the environment with PET N PET Compostable Poop Bags. These bags are made from cornstarch bio-based material and contain no polyethylene plastic. These bags are also compostable in a home composter. This product comes with 120 or 240 bags on rolls that feature an arrow to show you where to open. Unscented for pups with sensitivities, PET N PET Compostable Poop Bags are a great option for environment-conscience pet parents.

