Wellness Complete Health Pate Chicken Entree Grain-Free Canned Cat Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12 + Wellness Complete Health Natural Grain Free Salmon & H

Nourish your kitty’s nose-to-tail well-being with the protein-rich nutrition of Wellness’s Complete Health food. Enjoy a variety of flavors in both wet and dry food with our Wellness Complete Health Pate Chicken Entree Grain-Free Canned Cat Food & Wellness Complete Health Natural Grain Free Salmon & Herring Dry Cat Food bundle. These nutrient-dense, grain-free recipes contain all the protein your pal needs to support his strong muscles and energy to fuel all his adventures. Every bite is specifically formulated to match the needs of your kitty and keep him shiny, happy, and healthy. Each recipe is made in North America and doesn’t include any wheat, corn, soy, meat by-products, artificial colors or flavors—just natural ingredients for a nutritious meal.