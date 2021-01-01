Wellness Complete Health Pate Chicken Entree Grain-Free Canned Cat Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12 + Wellness Complete Health Grain-Free Indoor Healthy Wei

Nourish your indoor kitty’s nose-to-tail well-being with the protein-rich nutrition of Wellness’s Complete Health food. With our Wellness Complete Health Pate Chicken Entree Grain-Free Canned Cat Food & Wellness Complete Health Grain-Free Indoor Healthy Weight Chicken Recipe Dry Cat Food bundle, you can support their overall well-being and ensure they’re getting all of the protein and nutrients that they need. Serve up a bowl and feel good about providing your pal with everything he needs to thrive and nothing you wouldn’t want him to eat, like fillers or anything artificial. Plus, the savory sauce will keep him coming back for more!