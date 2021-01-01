iRobot, Compatible with Roomba s Series Robot Vacuums Only Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, Black

Automatically empties your Roomba robot's bin - you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. Uses enclosed, Dirt Disposal bags for easy disposal without the cloud of dust. Each bag holds dirt, dust and hair. Compatible with Roomba s Series Robot Vacuums Only. Includes 2 Clean Base Dirt Disposal Bags, additional bags sold separately. iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from non-authorized resellers, & will not cover claims, provide service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers.