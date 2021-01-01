Hinkley Compass Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Bronze - Size: Small

Navigational style and illumination. The Compass Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hinkley Lighting maps an inviting path in any exterior space. Its intersecting sphere cage design is crafted from aluminum for exceptional durability in the elements, while an etched opal glass pillar sits at the center and emits a warm and welcoming glow. Install this sconce in an entryway and its attractive aesthetic and brightness will instantly enhance your home's curb appeal. Color: Bronze. Additional Color: Black. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze