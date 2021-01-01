Compass 194531 Large Scale Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (194531-1008)

The Compass 194531 Large Scale Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a stunning design that is based on the simple needle compass. Inspired by a Hubbardton Forge designer who was building a boat and contemplating navigation, this piece cradles a spacious glass bowl within a crisscrossed frame. Taking more skill and time to craft than a cork that floats in the water with a magnetized needle through it, this handsome design is suspended from a linked chain and brings a statement-worthy touch to its environment. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bowl. Color: White. Finish: Opal Glass, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting