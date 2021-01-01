From hon
Hon Company 94000 Series "l" Workstation Desk For Return On Left, 66" X 30" X 29.5", Mahogany
Desks hon® 94000 series™ "l" workstation desk for return on left. 18th century elegance, 21st century engineering. Traditional style with distinctive plinth base and antique brass-plated hardware. Mirror-finish, high-pressure laminate top for ease of care. Woodgrain laminate end panels and drawer fronts. Drawers operate on ball bearing suspensions; file drawer extends fully and accommodates letter or legal size hanging files, box drawer extends three-quarters. Center drawer with central locking system locks all drawers. Use with Right Return to create an "L" workstation. Desk and Return sold and shipped separately—ORDER BOTH. Series Name: HON® 94000 Series™; Worksurface/Base Color: Mahogany; Color Family: Mahogany; Worksurface Shape: L-Shaped; Left-Hand. This hon company 94000 series "l" workstation desk for return on left, 66" x 30" x 29.5", mahogany is a great desks,wood laminate item at a reduced price under $1160 you can't miss.