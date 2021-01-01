Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

Advertisement
Maximum spread with minimal footprint: That's what every good entertainer craves. This collapsible cheese board delivers. With special sockets for ceramic serving bowls, a groove that keeps your favorite crackers contained, and a secret drawer stocked with three cheese knives, this bamboo hosting hack helps make crudit?s and savory goodies look irresistible. The best part? It folds down to half its size, so it's easy to stow in your cupboard, too. (If you're wondering about the bowls, they fit inside.) Fruits, olives, chocolate-covered almonds? this thing accommodates them all. Now we're hungry. Designed in California. Made in China.