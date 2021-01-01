Conair Compact Size Brush Set Value Pack - Color May Vary (Pack of 2)

Conair Styling Essentials Brush and Comb Travel Set is designed to gently untangle wet or dry hair without uncomfortable pulling. Nylon ball-tipped bristles set into a flexible cushion base let you comfortably style any hair length or texture. Create looks with lots of body or calm down over-active curls. The wide-tooth comb gently untangles and separates hair to create extra fullness. Mid-size set for all hair lengths and textures The perfect size for travel bag or purse Contains: 1 cushion brush 1 comb