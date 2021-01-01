Santa & Cole Comodin Wall Sconce - Color: Beige

The Santa & Cole Comodin Wall Sconce accomplishes widespread ambient lighting with minimal effort, featuring a simple Natural ribbon shade that arcs slightly from the wall. The slightly sheer quality of the ribbon allows just enough light to peak through the face of the shade, while full-fledged up and down light is able to shine freely against the wall. The slight projection is able to create a lot of light while freeing up space with its discreet installation. Shape: Square. Color: Beige. Finish: Natural