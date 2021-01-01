From otterbox
Commuter Series Case for Galaxy Note10 - Black
For customers with a highly-connected lifestyle this multi-layer case provides slim sleek and substantial protection that keeps your Samsung Galaxy Note10 looking great. High quality construction The high impact polycarbonate outer casing deflects bumps and shock while the interior slip cover cushions your device and absorbs impact. Easy access With quality construction and a professional appearance the Otterbox Commuter Series case slips easily in and out of pockets so you never have to miss a call email or text while on-the-go. Total protection The port covers on the Commuter Series case prevent dust and debris from getting inside while allowing complete access to all of the device buttons features and functions.