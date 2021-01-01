Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Common Thread Spray and Stick Wallpaper (Covers 56 sq. ft.), Cream and Black

Make a statement that reflects you with the Magnolia Home II wallpaper collection by Joanna Gaines from York Wallcoverings. Manufactured on SureStrip, a unique high performance substrate, this ultra-easy removable wallpaper is guaranteed easy to install and easy to remove; simply use water to activate. Featuring a buffalo check that brings subtle color to walls, the interwoven texture of Magnolia Home Common Thread Wallpaper creates a casual backdrop synonymous with the warmpth and familiarity of your favorite plaid. Color: Cream and Black.