From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Commodore TV Stand, Brown
Advertisement
Conquer your underutilized or vacant corner space with our Commodore TV Stand. Sure, the top provides the perfect perch for your flat-panel TV, but this piece is designed to go beyond the typical TV stand by offering plenty of space for displaying magazines, knick-knacks, and home-living accessories. A three-drawer chest with a side shelf opens up the storage possibilities. Cables are easily managed via pre-drilled holes at shelf level for videogame consoles and other electronic players. The Sonoma oak finish looks fabulous.