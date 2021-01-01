Commix Down Filled Overstuffed Performance Velvet 6-Piece Sectional Sofa EEI-4821-DUS

Advertisement
Contemporary Modern Sectional Sofa|Stain-Resistant Performance Velvet|Density Foam Seat|Down Feather and Cotton Cushions|Solid Wood Construction|Assembly Required|Weight Capacity Each Piece: 331 lbs.|.A haven for cozy relaxation, Commix features plush comfort, clean-lined design, and spacious profile, that makes an attractive statement in the modern home. Covered in stain-resistant performance velvet, this upholstered sectional sofa comes with a solid wood construction and foam padded and duck down cushions for a luxurious sink-in feel. Commix features overstuffed down feather cushions that offer a feeling of relaxation and calming comfort while lounging, making it the perfect addition to the living room, family room, or game room. Made for sprawling out or curling up, Commix beckons you and guests to sit and stay a while. Includes plastic foot glides. Weight Capacity Each Chair: 331 lbs. Set Includes: Two - Commix Down Filled Overstuffed Armless Chair Two - Commix Down Filled Overstuffed Corner Chair Two - Commix Down Filled Overstuffed Ottoman.