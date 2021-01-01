From cool vegetables with arms and legs
Comic Kawaii Vegetables Tote Bag
This design with 18 different kawaii vegetables was lovingly drawn by hand. The cartoon vegetables are happy and healthy! A great motif for vegetarians, vegans and gardeners. In addition to cucumber, tomato, and carrot, rarer vegetables like eggplant, sparkle, and garlic are also represented here. If you like healthy food or love your vegetable patch, this is the perfect motif. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.