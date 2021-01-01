Idea Nuova Comforter Sets Gold - Gold J'Adore Paris Eight-Piece Comforter Set

Gold J'Adore Paris Eight-Piece Comforter Set. Add a little oh-la-la to your boudoir with this comforter inspired by the City of Light. Matching shams and decorative pillows put a chic finishing touch on the set. Includes one gold Eiffel Tower comforter, one bed skirt, two gold Eiffel Tower shams, two Euro shams, one gold reversible sequin throw pillow and one black graphic lumbar pillow (twin sizes include one sham) (eight pieces total)Graphic text (gold Eiffel tower and black graphic pieces): (decorative handwriting and postmark lettering).100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported