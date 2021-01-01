From main street
Main Street Comforter Sets Red - Red & Taupe Damask 24-Piece Comforter Set
Red & Taupe Damask 24-Piece Comforter Set. Create a coordinated look with ease when you stage your room with this matching set of bedroom separates. A beautifully embroidered set of pillows add dimension to a lively bedspread, and matching curtains complete the look with polished panache. Includes four window curtains, four decorative pillows, four tie backs, two window valances, two Euro shams, two pillowcases, two shams, one comforter, one bed skirt, one flat sheet and one fitted sheetComforter/sham: 100% polyester polyoniFill (comforter/sham): 270 GSMBedskirt: 100% polyester polyoniEuro shams (self): polyester polyoniEuro shams (reverse): 100% polyester microfiberFill (euro shams): 75 GSMPillow (self): 100% polyester polyoniPillow (fill): 100% polyesterSheets: 100% polyester microfiberSheets (fill): 85 GSMWindow panels: 100% polyester polyoniTie back: 100% polyester microfiberValance: 100% polyester polyoniMachine wash: tumble dryImported