Rest Haven Comforter and Duvet Set, King, Navy
The Rest Haven Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter is plush, cozy, and perfect for anyone seeking cloud-like comfort. This product makes use of premium down alternative microfiber fill to recreate the light and airy feeling of traditional down. The down alternative microfiber fill is hypoallergenic and safe for even the most sensitive sleepers. The Rest Haven Microfiber Duvet Cover completes your comforter by bringing an extra soft and luxurious layer to your bed. The brushed microfiber construction is soft, durable, and stain-resistant. Easily insert your comforter through the buttoned flap at the bottom of the cover and secure it in place with eight convenient ties. This product is machine washable so you can easily keep your bedroom fresh and clean.