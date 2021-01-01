From george oliver
Comfortable Sofa, Couch With Small Pillow
Feature: Quantity: 1 sofa, 2x pillows Material: steel pipe bracket, sponge, board , linen cloth. Color: Light Green Product size: 103x71x60 cm Gross weight: 19.3kg Net weight: 15.8kg Packing size: 103x61x36 CMSpecifications: Extreme simplicity-this classic style is minimalist, with simple fabrics and supporting seats, this is simply your favorite place for a nap Durable and durable-the natural and strong frame is wrapped in a supporting foam cushion and durable woven fabric; the maximum seat weight is 750 pounds Simple assembly-all parts and instructions are cleverly packed into a box for easy assembly in less than 20 minutes Easy to care-the mat can be easily cleaned with a clean damp cloth and neutral detergent; the outer fabric can be detached for cleaning. Included components: seat cushion, backrest, armrest, backrest pillowPackage Includes: 1 sofa, 2x pillows,1xinstallation instruction Upholstery Color: Beige Linen Blend