Flexi Comfort Nylon Tape Retractable Dog Leash, Grey, X-Small: 10-ft long
Enjoy a new leash experience with the Flexi Comfort Retractable Tape Dog Leash. From the company who has a history of innovation, beginning with their original high-tech retraction system, this leash runs smoothly in and out so that your dog can run freely—and that’s just the start. This perfectly designed two-color leash has a color-coordinated brake button to keep your dog right where you want them. The short-stop one-handed braking system keeps this leash reliable and the ergonomic soft-grip is comfortable for a fully functional design. Add accessories like the Flexi Multi Box Dog Leash Accessory or Flexi LED Lighting System for even more features for an easy and enjoyable walk every time.