WeatherBeeta Comfitec Durable Mesh Horse Mask with Ears & Nose, Navy/Purple, Cob

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** Designed for a superb fit, the WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Durable Mesh Horse Mask with Ears & Nose helps to keep those pesky pests away from your horse. It blocks out 60 percent of UV rays to keep your horse healthy and happy. Its durable mesh is sturdy and easy to see through, and double darts ensure an optimal fit. The air stream ear design maximizes airflow, while the extended nose offers additional protection. Double touch tape tabs are adjustable and create a secure closure, while soft fleece binding and a stretch fleece poll maximize your horse’s comfort and help to prevent rubs.