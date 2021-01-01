From comfee'
COMFEE' MK-15H01A1B 1.5L Electric Kettle Stainless Steel Cool Touch Double Wall Auto Shut-off and Boil-Dry Protection, Anti splashing Lid, Cordless, Black
【Cool Touch Design】-The double wall electric kettle consists of BPA-free stainless steel interior and heat-resistant exterior and handle will protect you from scalding hazard, perfect for homes with young children or visually impaired members. 【100% Stainless Steel】-The inner pot, anti splashing lid, filter and spout of the cool touch tea kettle are made of durable & high-quality 304 food grade stainless steel which serves you the purest and healthiest water for your coffee and tea, soup,etc. 【High Safety】-The durable and safe to use electric water boiler consists of concealed heating element ensures the safe drinking water. Featuring auto shut-off, boil-dry protection by Strix thermostat technology. Cool touch handle easy to grip. 【Fast Boiling】-This powerful electric tea kettle has 1.5L capacity with 1500W high heating power, it heats full kettle in 5-7 minutes fairly quickly. It's alternative for stove top kettles that you have no need to visit your kitchen again and again. 【User Friendly】- 1.5L capacity to cater the needs of the your whole family. 360 degree, swivel lifting and pouring is easy for both left and right-hand users. The easy storage electric temperature tea kettle can be placed anywhere near your desk. 【Easy to Clean】-The water boiler has pop off lid and wide opening allow your hand inside to scrub the mineral traces or residues. For preventing any limescale buildup, regularly clean your kettle from inside with vinegar, lemon juice, or baking soda. 【Warranty from COMFEE'】- Comfee will provide 1 year manufacturer warranty for the he 304 food grade stainless steel electric drip coffee kettle with your purchase., Weight: 2.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: COMFEE'