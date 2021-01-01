COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter

Premium Stainless Steel - 304 food-grade stainless steel inner pot and brushed stainless steel housing. BPA-free food grade materials, removable nylon filter for easy cleaning, easy-to-view water window Fast Boil - This 1500W electric kettle has concealed heating elements and can boil up to 1.7 liters of water in 5 to 7 minutes, quicker and safer than a microwave. Start your day with a cup of instant coffee or tea. Precise & Safe - With the professional British Strix thermostat controlling system (world's leading thermostat), this kettle can automatically shut-off when the water is boiling. Additionally, it has boil-dry protection Friendly Design - Cool touch handle with a simple release button and pop up lid to protect you from accidental burns. 360° swivel base is connected with UL standard power cord for safe usage and convenient storage Easy Clean - Use white vinegar, baking soda, water, cleaning bottle brush and microfiber cloth to clean your kettle and keep it looking new. Included Components: Comfee' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle 1.7 Liter