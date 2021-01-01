From dr. martens
Dr. Martens Combs Extra Tough Casual Boot
The Dr. Martens Combs Extra Tough Casual Boot is ready for any season with its all-weather utilitarian construction and its interior comfort design to keep you moving with confidence all year long. Extra-Tough Nylon upper with Ajax PU-coated split leather trim featuring a subtle geometric emboss pattern. Includes classic Doc's DNA including grooved side edges and a classic Airwair heel loop. Traditional lace-up system with flat laces, metal D-rings, and hiker hooks for a secure fit. Padded collar and tongue for added comfort. Cemented welt construction for flexible comfort and long-lasting durability. Soft textile lining provides added comfort and breathability. Cushioned textile footbed for all-day comfort. Durable rubber outsole for excellent traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size UK 6 (US Women's 8), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. (Docs, Martins)