Combs Enamel Food Serving Tray

Add some functional vintage-style decor to your kitchen with this enamel utility serving tray. Made from high-quality, durable metal, this rustic serving tray features a white enamel finish and black trim for a vintage look and feel. Perfect for your kitchen, this enamel plate is great for your morning breakfasts, serving desserts to guests, or brunch with friends. Serve your Thanksgiving turkey using this vintage-style plate and start conversations with guests. Get one of these rustic white enamel food-serving dishes for yourself and give one as a thoughtful, unique housewarming gift for friends, family, or new neighbors.