Coltrane Linear Suspension Light by DelightFULL - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (COLTRANESUSP_WHTMT_GRYPP_GLDPL)
The Coltrane Linear Suspension Light by DelightFULL showcases the beautiful craftsmanship of artisans with a minimalistic, industrial design. Inspired by mid-century modern design, the clean silhouette of this piece features a handmade stainless-steel tube that shows off contrasting interior and exterior finishes as it shapes a layer of light onto surroundings. A steel canopy and steel cord simply support this handsome suspension light at an angle, adding an artful touch to the room it brightens. Introduced over a decade ago, DelightFULL quickly became an industry favorite and continues to deliver contemporary furniture and lighting that speaks to the needs of designers and consumers worldwide. Focusing on products that highlight craftsmanship, DelightFULL lighting is not only beautiful but also emphasizes utility. From its suspension lamps with a mid-century modern aesthetic to the brands furniture pieces that utilize premium textiles, all DelightFULL products push design boundaries while holding to the brands vision of passion through lighting. Shape: Linear. Color: White. Finish: Matte White with Grey Powder Paint Interior