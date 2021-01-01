DelightFULL Coltrane 2 Wall Sconce - Color: Black

The Coltrane 2 Wall Sconce by DelightFULL has a minimal, mid-century modern style that was inspired by the famous jazz composer and saxophonist John Coltrane. Durably crafted, perfect both indoors and out, this wall sconce features two handmade steel tubes with flared openings that showcases the bold and beautiful mix of interior and exterior finishes. With a less is more approach, the simple silhouette of this piece complements a range of spaces. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black and Grey Powder Paint