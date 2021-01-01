From dakota fields
Coltman Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 78"
Advertisement
Made from solid mango wood, the Dream Weaver Console offers a luxurious aesthetic with ample storage space. This beautiful console features intricate woodwork and a refined pattern on each door. The symmetrical hand-carved design is detailed in a golden metal foil highlighting the exquisite detailing. Three doors cover inner shelves that provide plenty of room. Euro hinges support the door giving it durability to last the test of time. Each piece is a created by master artisan, so slight imperfections are inherent to the style, and no two are exactly alike. Dust with dry soft cloth, and periodically use furniture polish or wax. Do not leave spills unattended. Protect from heat as wood expansion and contraction could occur with humidity.