Golden Lighting Colson 24 in. 4-Light Olympic Gold Flush Mount
Colsion is a collection of transitional and industrial-chic fixtures. Ideal for lofts, farmhouses and contemporary interiors, curvaceous arms sit inside simple round frames. The collection is extensive with ceiling fixtures. Fixtures may be purchased with or without metal mesh shades. The optional shades shield the exposed bulbs of these elemental fixtures. The fixtures are available in four finishes: a soft Pewter, dark Etruscan Bronze, smooth Matte Black, and stunning Olympic Gold to suit your tastes. This 24 in. flushmount is approved for damp locations and elongated to fit perfectly in hallways and other narrow spaces.