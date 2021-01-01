Colossus Indoor/Outdoor 96-Inch Ceiling Fan by Craftmade Fans - Color: Metallics - Finish: Nickel - with Blades (COL96BN6)

The Colossus 96-Inch Ceiling Fan fits its name in size, power, and performance. Suited for both the indoors and outdoors, Colossus features six blades and a span of nearly eight feet, moving vast volumes of air to bring quiet comfort to large spaces. Available in Brushed Pewter and Espresso finishes, Colossus packs a second generation DC motor for impressive power. Craftmade, founded in 1985, produces high quality lighting and fans from their base in Coppell, Texas. Their focus is on creating the best in design and technology in a wide range of styles. From the simple, rustic and modern Pieros 48-Inch Ceiling Fan to the elegant and contemporary Katana 72-Inch LED Ceiling Fan with 9 blades, Craftmade fans are stylish, energy efficient, reliable and crafted to last. Color: Metallics. Finish: Brushed Pewter