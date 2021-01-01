Revlon ColorStay Micro Hyper Precision Gel Eyeliner 214 Black - .002oz

The ColorStay Eyeliner you know and love- now with a hyper-precise micro tip and gel formula! Micro tip creates extreme precision for the finest, most detailed lines. Use the smudger to blur and diffuse lines if a smokey eye look is desired. Directions: For a Precise Cat Eye Look STEP 1 – Using ColorStay Micro Eyeliner in Black, line the lower lash line and following the shape of the eye’s lower rim, extend the line past the outer corners. STEP 2 – Line the upper lash line starting with a thin line in the inner corner that gradually thickens from the middle towards the outer corners. STEP 3 – Connect the lines to create a wing and fill in the wing.