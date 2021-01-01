From revlon
Revlon ColorStay Concealer, Longwearing Full Coverage Color Correcting Makeup, 025 Crème Brulee, 0.21 oz
FULL COVERAGE CONCEALER: This full coverage concealer makeup minimizes the appearance of dark under eye circles and conceals blemishes without caking, clumping, or flaking. Our lightweight concealer brightens the eye area and blends seamlessly LONG LASTING, ALL DAY STAYING POWER: Time-release technology in our longwearing liquid concealer makeup balances imperfections and help makeup look flawless all day FLAWLESS FACE: Create a flawless face with our longwearing liquid concealer makeup. Using the wand tip, dab on and gently pat it in with your ring finger to blend. Use with Revlon ColorStay foundation, finishing powder, and blush to complete your show-stopping makeup look AVAILABLE IN 18 SHADES: Perfect concealer for dark circles, it offers 18 shades to match your skin tone, from light, medium, olive, deep, and dark skin tones with cool, warm, or natural undertones LIVE BODLY MAKEUP: Revlon has the high-quality, high-pigment, bold liquid makeup you need to be yourself. Create any look—day to night, weekday to weekend—with our longwear eye makeup, face makeup, foundations, matte or shiny lipsticks, and more