Colors Couture - J120 Embellished Sleeveless Trumpet Dress

Promote attention-grabbing style in this stunning J120. Walk in this gown with full of beauty and grace as it features sequins and beads on a well-patterned details on a fitted bodice. It parades a long trumpet silhouette with a thigh high slit. The sweep train will surely give you a romantic evening walk. Colors Dress is an absolute breathtaking look. Style: colors_J120 Collection: Colors Couture Details: Beaded Mesh Sleeveless Sequins Beads Fitted bodice Long trumpet dress Thigh high slit Patterned details Cut out back Back zipper Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.