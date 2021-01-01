Coloring Book for 2 Year Olds (Sea Shells) (Paperback)

A colouring (coloring) book for toddlers with thick outlines for easy colouring (coloring). This book has extra-large pictures with thick lines to promote error free colouring (coloring), to increase confidence, to reduce frustration, and to encourage longer periods of drawing. Perfect bound book means this book will not fall apart High quality paper This book will assist with pen control and the development of fine motor muscles essential for writing - 40 colouring (coloring) pages - Matt cover 200gms - Single-sided pages - Suitable for pencils, pens, felt tips pens, and acrylic pens - 240 bonus colouring (coloring) pages