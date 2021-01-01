From gift idea colorful world thanks to my beacueron
Colorful world thanks to my Beacueron Beauceron dog dogs Tote Bag
Advertisement
Colorful world thanks to my Beacueron is the ideal saying for Dog lover, dog mom, My World, colors, paws, dog school or clothing. Gift idea for birthday, Christmas or for everyday life. Funny motif with humor that goes with any outfit. For men or women. Beauceron accessories, dog lover, dog breed, dog b, dog owner, & dog love should know people to whom you give this gift. Funny sayings can be worn at work, leisure or party and are the ideal birthday gift for partner. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.