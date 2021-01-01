Colorful St. Louis Cityscape Souvenir - St. Louis Skyline Premium T-Shirt

Featuring a retro St. Louis skyline, this makes a great gift for fans who loves St. Louis and Missouri. If you live in or love St. Louis, then let the world know with this vintage 1970s style graphic watercolor design! Gift for baseball or football fans. Show your home grown roots and pride with this St. Louis Downtown Skyline graphic of your favorite city in America. This Modern St. Louis Skyline features a cityscape silhouette of St. Louis, Missouri with a vintage look. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.